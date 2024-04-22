PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the conclusion of spring practices the Oregon State football team saw a pair of deflections on Monday afternoon as running back Isaiah Newell and tight end Carter Neuman announced their intent to seek the portal.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Newell is coming off a sophomore campaign where he tallied 78 yards on 25 carries. In 2022, he recorded 87 yards on 16 carries with two scores.

Newell will no doubt be remembered for his performance in the 2022 matchup against Oregon, where he came off the bench and helped lead the Beavers' comeback with two touchdowns and 21 yards on two carries.

The Beavers now have Jam Griffin, Anthony Hankerson, and incoming freshmen Cornell Hatcher and Salahadin Allah at running back...

Neuman, who hailed from Eugene (OR) and was a standout at Sheldon High, played in nine games over the past two seasons after redshirting in 2021.

The Beavers have Jermaine Terry, Gabe Milbourn, and Cooper Jensen at TE...

