PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: John Miller Enters Portal | MBB Lands Forward | 2024 Scholarship Chart | QB Travis Throckmorton Enters Portal | A Pair Of Beavers Enter Portal | MBB Adds G Damarco Minor | Baseball In The Ranks | 2025 West Linn OL Talks OSU Offer

Following the finish of spring football, the Oregon State football team saw its seventh departure to the transfer portal on Wednesday morning as offensive lineman Dylan Lopez entered.

The 6-foot-3, 304-pounder from IMG Academy (FL) was one of the Beavers' more prized additions in the 2022 recruiting class and was expected to push for a role on the OL sooner than later.

As a true freshman in 2022, he played in one game against Arizona State before claiming a redshirt season. He saw action against UC Davis and Stanford in 2023...

This spring, Lopez was projected to be one of the top backups on the OL, as he regularly ran with the second and third-team units. He'll have three seasons to play at his next stop...

Lopez joins John Miller, Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, Michael Erhart, Travis Throckmorton, and Carter Neuman as the Beavers in the portal...

With Miller no longer in the fold, the Beavers have eight scholarship inside linebackers and that breakdown can be found at our scholarship HUB HERE.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...