Advertisement

Griffis is no stranger to transferring. The former IMG Academy standout will be playing at his fifth university next fall after previously spending time at Florida State, Garden City Community College in Kansas, and Jackson State before spending last year with Tarleton State. With the Texans last season, Griffis only recorded 12 tackles but a majority of those tackles were in the backfield with 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also had one pass deflection and three forced fumbles in the process. In the season prior with Jackson State, Griffis recorded five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one quarterback hurry.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ONT1YgdG8gT3JlZ29uIFN0YXRlIE1heSAzcmQtIDV0aPCfpqvw n5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HTFpYZ3pLQ3BYIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vR0xaWGd6S0NwWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgQ291bnRy efCfpKAgKEBqb3NoZ3JpZmZpc18pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vam9zaGdyaWZmaXNfL3N0YXR1cy8xNzgzMzMxNzQxNDM3OTgxMTQw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK