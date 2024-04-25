Tarleton State DL transfer Josh Griffis sets OV to Oregon State
Oregon State will be hosting Tarleton State transfer defensive lineman Josh Griffis on an official visit early next month, the Starke, Florida native announced on X, on Wednesday evening.
Griffis, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman picked up an offer from the Beavers just a few hours earlier and the two sides quickly worked on scheduling the official visit.
Griffis is no stranger to transferring. The former IMG Academy standout will be playing at his fifth university next fall after previously spending time at Florida State, Garden City Community College in Kansas, and Jackson State before spending last year with Tarleton State.
With the Texans last season, Griffis only recorded 12 tackles but a majority of those tackles were in the backfield with 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also had one pass deflection and three forced fumbles in the process. In the season prior with Jackson State, Griffis recorded five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one quarterback hurry.
Griffis was originally a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, ranked as the No. 30 weakside defensive end in the country and a top-75 player in the state of Florida. After originally committing to Louisville, the Florida native would decommit from the Cardinals and eventually signed with Florida State. He also held offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and West Virginia.
Currently, the Beavers have nine defensive linemen on scholarship in JoJo Johnson, Kelze Howard, Thomas Collins, Tygee Hill, Tevita Pome'e, Takari Hickle, Jacob Schuster, Semisi Saluni, and Nick Norris.
