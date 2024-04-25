PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Bridger Holmes Named To Stopper Of The Year List | Dylan Lopez Enters Portal | John Miller Enters Portal | MBB Lands Forward | 2024 Scholarship Chart | QB Travis Throckmorton Enters Portal

Following the conclusion of spring practices this past weekend, the Oregon State football team saw its eighth departure to the transfer portal as defensive lineman Quincy Wright announced his intent.

The 6-foot-2, 317-pounder is coming off a redshirt freshman season where he appeared in six games and tallied one tackle in the Sun Bowl against Notre Dame. He claimed a redshirt during his first season in 2022...

With the Beavers having graduated their entire starting DL unit this past offseason, the redshirt sophomore figured to be in a position to see more playing time this season.

However, the Beavers added transfer depth via Tevita Pome'e and Tygee Hill and both showcased solid stuff during spring practices.

Wright joins Dylan Lopez, John Miller, Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, Michael Erhart, Travis Throckmorton, and Carter Neuman as the Beavers in the portal...

With Wright no longer in the fold, the Beavers have nine scholarship DLs and that breakdown can be found at our scholarship HUB HERE.

MORE: A Pair Of Beavers Enter Portal | MBB Adds G Damarco Minor | Baseball In The Ranks | 2025 West Linn OL Talks OSU Offer