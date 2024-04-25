PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Bridger Holmes has been selected to the watch list for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year, which was announced on Wednesday.

Holmes, in his first year with the Beavers, has amassed eight saves with a 2-3 record in 16 appearances. He’s limited opponents to 11 hits and 10 walks in 21 2/3 innings while striking out 31.

A junior from North Bend, Ore., he sports a 1.25 earned run average on the year and 0.97 WHIP. Opponents are hitting just .151 against him.

Holmes’ eight saves are second in the Pac-12 Conference and tie him for fifth nationally.

Next Up

Oregon State hosts Oregon for a three-game series beginning Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT and it will air on the Pac-12 Network.

OSU Athletics