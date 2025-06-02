3 Reasons Why Oregon State Baseball Will Win The Corvallis Regional

1. The Beavers Have The Pitching Depth

On paper, the Beavers do have enough depth to make the Corvallis Regional final competitive, given that they used three arms on Friday, two in the win over Saint Mary’s, and three arms in the 14-1 victory over USC on Sunday. What helps the Beavers especially is the fact that you took Ethan Klienschmit deep, throwing over 100 pitches and seven innings. Joey Mundt pitches a couple of innings to close out the 20-2 win over Saint Mary’s, and then going with the trio of Wyatt Queen, the return of Kellan Oakes from Friday, and Zach Kmatz to close out the 14-1 win against USC. The real question now for the Beavers is, given the arms that you have used and the fact that USC tagged you for 12 hits, even with the lopsided score, will you have just enough in the pen to pull through? Because outside of a few guys you used and Eric Segura, the cupboard is bare with experienced arms. Sure, you have Segura, but then again, we did see him be erratic on Friday, but he will have a pitch count as he threw 30 pitches in the opener. However, behind him, you do have fresh arms in James DeCremer, Tanner Douglas, Max Fraser, Bryce Johnson, Drew Talavs, Chase Reynolds, Adam Haight, and Noah Ferguson.

(Photo by USA TODAY)