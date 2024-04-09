PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Multiple sources have reported to BeaversEdge.com that Oregon State running back Damien Martinez intends to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 232-pounder is coming off a sophomore campaign where he tallied 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns on 194 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per tote. He also added 11 receptions for 126 yards.

As a true freshman in 2022, Martinez tallied 982 yards on 161 carries while adding in seven touchdowns.

When we spoke to Martinez the first week of spring football back in early March, he doubled down on why he decided to stay and about how important loyalty was to him.

ESPN's Pete Thamel also reported the news on Tuesday afternoon, including a rough figure on Martinez's worth for Oregon State this season.

Without Martinez, the Beavers have just three scholarship running backs on the roster in Jam Griffin, Anthony Hankerson and Isaiah Newell. However, they'll get two more scholarship 'backs ahead of fall camp with the arrival of Cornell Hatcher and Sallahadin Allah...

