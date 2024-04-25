PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the conclusion of spring practices this past weekend, the Oregon State football team saw its ninth and 10th departures late Wednesday night as wide receiver Trevor Pope and offensive lineman Jason White hit the portal.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Pope is coming off a redshirt sophomore season where he saw action in one game (UC Davis). In 2022 as a redshirt freshman, he played in two games (Cal & Colorado). He claimed a redshirt during his second year in '21, playing in one game (Idaho) after getting a free first year in '20 due to COVID.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 and chose the Beavers over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Florida, and Utah. Current OSU OL coach Kyle DeVan offered White when he was on Arizona's staff.

White however didn't see the field during his three seasons in Corvallis. He took a redshirt year in '21, before finding himself a bit buried on the depth chart. During spring practices, he was mixing in with the second, third, and fourth-team units...

The duo joins Quincy Wright, Dylan Lopez, John Miller, Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, Michael Erhart, Travis Throckmorton, and Carter Neuman as the Beavers in the portal...