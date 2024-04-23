Advertisement
Oregon State QB Travis Throckmorton Enters Transfer Portal

Brenden Slaughter
@b_slaught

Following the conclusion of spring practices, Oregon State sophomore quarterback Travis Throckmorton has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder didn't see action in two seasons with the program after coming in as a three-star recruit and the 51st-best prospect in California. He took a redshirt season in 2022 and didn't see the field in '23.

The Beavers have Gevani McCoy, Ben Gulbranson, Gabarri Johnson, and incoming freshman Kallen Gutridge as the scholarship QBs...

