Oregon State QB Travis Throckmorton Enters Transfer Portal
Following the conclusion of spring practices, Oregon State sophomore quarterback Travis Throckmorton has entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder didn't see action in two seasons with the program after coming in as a three-star recruit and the 51st-best prospect in California. He took a redshirt season in 2022 and didn't see the field in '23.
The Beavers have Gevani McCoy, Ben Gulbranson, Gabarri Johnson, and incoming freshman Kallen Gutridge as the scholarship QBs...
