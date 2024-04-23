PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: A Pair Of Beavers Enter Portal | MBB Adds G Damarco Minor | Baseball In The Ranks | 2025 West Linn OL Talks OSU Offer

Following the conclusion of spring practices, Oregon State sophomore quarterback Travis Throckmorton has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder didn't see action in two seasons with the program after coming in as a three-star recruit and the 51st-best prospect in California. He took a redshirt season in 2022 and didn't see the field in '23.

The Beavers have Gevani McCoy, Ben Gulbranson, Gabarri Johnson, and incoming freshman Kallen Gutridge as the scholarship QBs...

MORE: Spring Game Nuggets: Defense Sets The Tone | WATCH: BeaversEdge Talks Spring Game | WATCH: Spring Game Interviews