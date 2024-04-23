Williford was released from his letter of intent after a coaching change at Saint Louis this offseason as Travis Ford was dismissed as the head coach following a 13-20 season.

The Oregon State men's basketball program has added their first commitment to their 2024 recruiting class. On Tuesday evening, Ja'quavis Williford announced his commitment to the program, following being released from his letter of intent with the Saint Louis University earlier on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound strong forward also chose the Beavers over offers from Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Colorado State, Fresno State, Indiana State, Long Beach State, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Saint Louis, San Jose State, UMKC, and UNLV.

"First I would like to thank the all mighty high," Williford said on his commitment post via Instagram. "God has been helping me with this journey. Also, I want to say thank you Mommy for believing in me and my dreams and never switching," he added. "As well special thanks to my team that help make this opportunity happen, Coach Derek Thomas and the ones on his staff. Most thanks to Head Coach Tinkle and Coach Thompson and Oregon State staff for believing in me as well and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent and my character."