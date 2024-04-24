PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the conclusion of spring football, the Oregon State football team saw its sixth departure to the transfer portal on Tuesday evening as inside linebacker John Miller announced his intent.

The 6-foot-1, 237-pound junior is coming off a junior campaign where he played in five games, taking a redshirt season and tallying 11 tackles.

In 2022 as a sophomore, he played in 12 games and recorded seven tackles with one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. As a freshman in 2021, he played in all 13 games, made four tackles, and was credited with one forced fumble

Miller joined the program ahead of the 2020 campaign, playing in five games as a true freshman.

Miller joins Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, Michael Erhart, Travis Throckmorton, and Carter Neuman as the Beavers in the portal...

With Miller no longer in the fold, the Beavers have eight scholarship inside linebackers and that breakdown can be found at our scholarship HUB HERE.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...