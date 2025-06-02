Oregon State Baseball Wins Corvallis Regional With 9-0 Win Over USC

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – James DeCremer, Eric Segura and Laif Palmer combined to shut out USC as Oregon State advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round with a 9-0 win over the Trojans in the final game of the Corvallis Regional Monday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The trio combined to limit USC to just three hits while the OSU defense turned five double plays. The Beaver (45-13-1) offense, meanwhile, hit four home runs with Aiva Arquette and Gavin Turley going back-to-back in the third. Trent Caraway hit a solo home run in the fifth and Jacob Krieg blasted a three-run shot in the eighth.

Caraway was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Regional after hitting a home run in every NCAA Regional contest. Arquette, Turley, Wilson Weber, Tyce Peterson, Easton Talt and Dax Whitney were named to the All-Regional Team.

DeCremer made just his second start of the season and held the Trojans (37-23) to two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings. He picked up the win to improve to 3-0 this season.

Segura followed with three scoreless, allowing a hit with five strikeouts. He gave way to Palmer, who closed out the ninth by recording the final three outs.

Arquette and Turley’s home runs were each their 18th of the season while Krieg went deep for the first time since the series at CSUN.

Turley went 3-for-4 while Krieg was 2-for-3; the Beavers recorded 11 hits in the win.

Next Up

Oregon State will host Florida State in the NCAA Super Regional. Dates, times and TV info will be released by the NCAA Tuesday morning.

Oregon State Notes

• Oregon State broke another Goss Stadium record with 4,383 fans in attendance. That pushed the Beavers to 92,339 in total attendance over 24 games, an average of 3,847 per date.

• Trent Caraway became the first Beaver with five home runs in a single postseason – which includes regionals, super regionals and College World Series action. Jordan Lennerton (2007), KJ Harrison (2017) and Gavin Turley (2023) all had four in their respective postseasons.

• The Beavers’ four double plays easily marked a season-high for the defense. The most prior were two 12 times.

OSU Athletics