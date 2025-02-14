Oregon State Baseball: Home Runs Lead Beavers To Opening Win vs Xavier

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Aiva Arquette hit his first home run as a Beaver and Oregon State scored seven of its eight runs in the seventh and eighth innings en route to an 8-3 comeback win over Xavier Friday at Surprise Stadium.

Arquette parked a 2-2 pitch over the center field fence, a blast that drove in Trent Caraway and which served as the go-ahead hit. Caraway had tied the game an at bat earlier when he singled to center and an Xavier error allowed a second run to score.

Jacob Krieg and Wilson Weber hit back-to-back solo home runs in the eighth to give the Beavers breathing room.

Oregon State (1-0) needed the comeback after Xavier plated two runs in the fifth and another in the seventh on a solo home run by Isaac Wachsmann. The long ball was the first of three hits for the Musketeers off five Oregon State pitchers.

Nelson Keljo started and worked four full. He did not figure in the decision after holding Xavier scoreless with five strikeouts. The win went to Eric Segura, the Beavers’ second of four relievers. He scattered two hits and a run in 2 2/3 innings.

Ben Weber took the loss for Xavier, allowing three hits and four runs in three innings.

Next Up

Oregon State plays in game two of its trip to Surprise Saturday afternoon. First pitch versus UNLV is slated for 11:05 a.m. PT (12:05 in Arizona). Catch the game live on Flo Baseball.

OSU Athletics

PC - Jerry Espinoza