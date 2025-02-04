BeaversEdge Scouting Report: RB Skyler Jackson

Our film room/scouting report series here at BeaversEdge continues today with Oregon State running back signee Skyler Jackson.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: MBB Latest NET Rankings | Film Room: DB Sean Craig | Offer Roundup Jan. 2025 | Where OSU's 2026 Class Ranks | Beavers Land 2026 RB Lamarcus Bell | Where OSU MBB Ranks In NET | 2025 Beaver Baseball Preview
Before diving into Jackson, it's important to note that our most recent available film on the three-star running back is his junior film. So with that, the scouting report should be taken with a bit of a grain of salt.