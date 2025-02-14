Chicago Bears Hiring Oregon State OL Coach Kyle DeVan

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Chicago Bears are hiring Oregon State offensive line coach Kyle DeVan, first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS and confirmed by BeaversEdge.com.

DeVan just completed his first season with the Beavers on the inaugural staff of head coach Trent Bray after coming over from Charlotte following the 2023 campaign. He's also had stops at Michigan, Arizona, Colorado State, Ball State, and with the New Orleans Saints.

The stop in New Orleans is notable because that's where he met the current Chicago Bears offensive line coach, Dan Roushar. At the time, Roushar was the Saints' TE coach, while DeVan was an OL assistant.

DeVan is expected to be an assistant OL coach along Roushar in Chicago on Ben Johnson's first staff...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have continuing coverage of the offseason and an OL coach hotboard soon. It's also the Beavers' second staff opening. They have yet to hire a replacement for Kefense Hynson, who the NFL also hired.