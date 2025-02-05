2025 QB Tristan Ti'a officially signs with Oregon State

Oregon State has officially inked quarterback Tristan Ti'a, the last prospect from the program's 2025 recruiting class to officially join the program. Ti'a waited to sign on Wednesday in order to sign with the rest of his teammates at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, California.

Ti'a committed to the Beavrs in October over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, and Utah State as well as several FCS offers.

"I came to this campus a year ago on an unofficial with my Vee Sports Training Group & out of all the colleges I’ve been to OSU was my favorite," Ti'a told Rivals. "It’s the culture & the atmosphere," he added of what stood out about Corvallis, the campus, and Oregon State as a whole. "

Ti'a also sees a strong fit inside the Beavers offense. "I see of the same plays they run at Oregon State that we're running right now. Coach Gundy is an offensive genius and I feel like I'll fit right in," he added.

Notably, the Beavers also potentially had some assistance from the parent of a former Beaver, 'Big Dave' Uiagalelei, the father of former Beavers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. "Uncle Dave always has our best interest and lets us know how great an experience D.J. had here," the Beavers newest quarterback told BeaversEdge in October.

As a senior, Ti'a threw for 3,758 yards while completing 75.7% of his passes for 32 touchdowns. He also had an additional 18 touchdowns on the ground.





