PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State is hosting recruits on campus again this weekend and BeaversEdge breaks down the Beavers' chances with each of this weekend's official visitors.

MORE: How OSU Can Still Win Corvallis Regional | Corvallis Regional Primer | SU Commit Schedules B12 Visit | WATCH: Beavers Preview Corvallis Regional & MORE | Football OV Central | Beavers Earn No. 8 Seed