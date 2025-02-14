Oregon State OL Joshua Gray Invited To NFL Combine

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After a standout career with Oregon State, offensive lineman Joshua Gray has received an invite to the NFL Combine.

The former tackle-turned-guard will go down as one of Oregon State's most impactful offensive linemen, beginning his career as a grey shirt in 2018 and ending his career with an OSU-record 56 career games started.

Forty-four of those starts came consecutively from 2020-23. He was a five-year starter for the Beavers on the OL, with four seasons at LT and the previous one at LG.

He's coming off a senior season where he made the transition from LT to LG and went on to play 916 snaps and helped lead an offensive line that enabled the Beavers to rush for an average of 189.2 yards per game.

Per PFF, he Graded out at 74.1, including a 74.4 mark in run blocking. He also allowed just one sack and had just one penalty.

Gray earned two All-Pac-12 Second Team nods in his career, in addition to an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention as well.