WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Previews Opening Weekend

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, outfielder Dallas Macias, and lefty pitcher Ethan Kleinschmidt ahead of the College Baseball Classic in Surprise (AZ) this weekend!

