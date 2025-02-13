PREVIEW: Oregon State Baseball To Open Season At College Baseball Classic

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team starting the 2025 season in Surprise (AZ) for the College Baseball Classic this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchups!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State Baseball At Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic
Surprise, Ariz. - Surprise Stadium
Friday - 11 a.m. vs Xavier (MORE INFO)
LHP Nelson Keljo (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jake Hooker (0-0, 0.00)
Saturday - 11 a.m. vs UNLV (MORE INFO)
RHP Dax Whitney (0-0, 0.00) vs. TBA
Sunday - 11 a.m. vs Indiana (MORE INFO)
LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (0-0, 0.00) vs. TBA
Monday - 11 a.m. vs Xavier (MORE INFO)
TBA vs. RHP Nick Boyle (0-0, 0.00)
TV: Flo Sports (subscription required)
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network (LIVE STREAM)
Weekly Interviews
Quick Hits
- The Beavers' opener marks the team's first of 11 consecutive games away from home to open the season. That's the longest start to a season away from home since 2016 when the Beavers went 10-1 over 11 games played in Surprise and San Diego.
- Mitch Canham opens his sixth season at the helm of the program. His .669 winning percentage is No. 1 in program history among coaches with 50 or more games. His 176 wins rank fourth, behind Pat Casey (900), Jack Riley (613) and Ralph Coleman (561).
- Oregon State takes on Xavier for the first time since 2022 when taking a three-game sweep in Surprise. The Beavers out-scored Xavier, 27-7, in the three games.
- Gavin Turley heads into the season with 33 career home runs. He's fourth in program history, behind Travis Bazzana (45), Joe Gerber (34) and Andy Jarvis (34).
- Turley's .618 slugging percentage also ranks seventh for a career at OSU.
- The team's 118 home runs last season easily broke the single-season mark of 89 in 2023. That record had broken OSU's record of 67 in 2018.
- Oregon State tied the 2018 club's record for runs at 518.
- The Beavers slugged .551 as a team in 2024. It's the first time OSU topped .500, bettering the record of .497 in 1997.
- OSU is 35-12 in neutral-site games under Canham. The Beavers were 9-2 in neutral-site matchups last season.
- The four games in Surprise mark the first of 16 in MLB or MiLB-caliber stadiums for OSU this year. The Beavers also play four games in Round Rock (Triple-A), three in Arlington (MLB), three in Des Moines (Triple-A) and two in Hillsboro (Single-A).
- Oregon State is looking to win for the 84th time in 116 opening days. The Beavers are 3-2 on opening days under Canham.
- Oregon State returns 19 letterwinners from last season's club. Turley is the lone returning All-American.
- The 2025 Beavers are slated to play just 20 games at home, the fewest over a full season since the 2004 Oregon State team went 9-11.
Beavers In The Rankings
----
