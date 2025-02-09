Premium content
Oregon State Football 2024 Review + 2025 Preview: Running Backs
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State football team preparing for the start of spring football in March, BeaversEdge continues a series recapping each position group's play from 2024 and previewing what the group will look like in spring...

2024 Running Back Room

Jam Griffin - Sr.

Anthony Hankerson - Jr.

Salahadin Allah - Tr-Fr.

Cornell Hatcher - Tr-Fr.

Walk-ons

Jake Reichle - Rs-So.

Dyontae Navarrete - Jr.

Stats

Griffin - Played in the first five games of the season - Carried the ball 73 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns, averaging of 6.2 yards per carry - Opened the season with a career-high 160 yards on 20 carries against Idaho State - Posted a second 100-yard effort with 137 yards on 22 carries versus Purdue

Hankerson - Played in all 12 games - Tallied the 19th 1,000-yard rushing season at OSU, finishing with 1,082 yards on 232 carries. Ranks sixth for a single season at OSU with 15 rushing touchdowns - Finished with five games of 100 or more yards - Averaged 4.7 yards per rush - Totaled 27 catches for 151 yards - Recorded five multi-score efforts - Opened his OSU career with a career-best 155 rush yards on 24 carries in the opener against Idaho State. Ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries versus Nevada - Tallied 121 yards against San Jose State. Attempted 30 carries and scored a touchdown while catching three passes for 8 yards - Ran for an 83-yard touchdown in the finale at Boise State, highlighting a 110-yard day on 11 carries. Tied for the fifth-longest run in OSU history - Carried the ball 26 times in the double overtime win over Colorado State, finishing with 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Allah - Played in all 12 games - Carried the ball 55 times, totaling 288 yards and one touchdown - Ran for a season-high 68 yards against San Jose State, on nine carries - Carried the ball seven times for 59 yards against Idaho State in the season opener - Scored his first career touchdown in the win over Washington State - Ran the ball six times for 39 yards at Nevada, including a season-long 21-yard carry.

Reichle - Played in all 12 games - Rushed for 21 yards on six carries, scoring one touchdown. Also recorded one catch for 9 yards against Air Force - Ran for a 3-yard touchdown at Nevada - Carried the ball once for 9 yards in the season finale at Boise State - Finished with six tackles on special teams.

Navarrete - DNP (Transfered after 2024)

Hatcher - DNP (redshirt)

2024 Recap

