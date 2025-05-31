Oregon State Baseball Takes Down TCU 7-2 In Corvallis Regional

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Who's Visiting OSU This Weekend | How OSU Can Still Win Corvallis Regional | Corvallis Regional Primer | SU Commit Schedules B12 Visit | WATCH: Beavers Preview Corvallis Regional & MORE | Football OV Central | Beavers Earn No. 8 Seed

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Dax Whitney struck out a season-high 12 and Oregon State hit four runs to eliminate TCU from the Corvallis Regional with a 7-2 win over the Horned Frogs on Saturday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Whitney surpassed his previous high of 11 with six frames against TCU, scattering four hits and two runs in just his fifth start of the year at home. He walked one before giving way to Nelson Keljo, who worked three scoreless for his second save of the season.

The Beavers (42-13-1) gave Whitney plenty of offense, homering four times in the first three innings off TCU starter Mason Brassfield and reliever Braeden Sloan.

Wilson Weber hit a three-run home run in the first, his 11th long ball of the season. Trent Caraway followed that with a solo shot in the second, his eighth home run of the year, to push Oregon State’s lead to four.

AJ Singer hit a solo blast in the third, his third of the season, then watched when Tyce Peterson hit an opposite field home run later in the inning. Peterson’s home run was his third of the season as well and accounted for the Beavers’ last runs of the game.

That didn’t matter, though, was Whitney and Keljo combined to handcuff the TCU (39-20) offense over the last six innings, allowing just the two runs on a home run by Sawyer Strosnider in the fifth.

Brassfield went one inning for TCU and took the loss after allowing four hits and four runs. He dropped to 5-2.

Next Up

With the win, the Beavers stayed alive at the Corvallis Regional. OSU takes on either USC or Saint Mary’s Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

• Saturday’s crowd of 4,237 was the eighth of more than 8,000 this season. The Beavers have totaled 79,241 fans per 21 home dates, an average of 3,773 per game.

• The Beavers hit at least four home runs for the fourth time this season.

• Gavin Turley extended his reached base safe streak to 50 games.

• Trent Caraway hit his third home run over his last four games, dating back to May 16 in the second of three contests against Long Beach State.

• Dax Whitney became the 32nd pitcher nationally to reach 100 strikeouts this season. His 12 surpassed his previous season-best of 11 set against Nebraska on March 29 and Iowa on May 10.

• Whitney made his fifth start of the season at home. In those five appearances, he’s thrown 27 innings, scattering 13 hits, three runs and 11 walks. He has struck out 40 in those 27 innings.

• Overall, his 101 strikeouts on the year have come in 66 2/3 innings for an average of 13.63 per nine innings.

• Wilson Weber recorded his 13th multiple-RBI effort of the season.

• The Beavers tallied three runs in the third and have plated 85 in the frame this season. Opponents have scored 20.

• The meeting was the sixth all-time between the teams but first away from Fort Worth. OSU also eliminated TCU from the 2021 Fort Worth Regional.

• OSU’s home runs pushed the Beavers to 89 on the season, equaling the 2023 club for the second-most in a single-season. The 2024 Beavers with 118 hold the single-season record.

• All six Beavers home runs by the Beavers at the 2025 Corvallis Regional have come against left-handed pitchers.

• Turley walked twice, giving him 127 for his career.

• Oregon State improved to 35-6 when scoring first this season. The Beavers are 152-43 when doing so during the Mitch Canham era.

OSU Athletics