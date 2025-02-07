Robb Akey Named Special Assistant To The Head Coach At Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray announced Friday that Robb Akey is coming to Corvallis to serve as the team’s Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Akey joins Beaver Nation after a 35 years as a collegiate coach, including the last six as the defensive coordinator at Central Michigan.

“Robb is a knowledgeable and well-respected defensive coach,” Bray said. “He’s a veteran coach who has been successful at multiple levels, including the FBS, NFL and FCS. He is going to play a big role in our future defensive success.”

Central Michigan finished in the top four in the Mid-American Conference for sacks four times during his tenure. His defenses also allowed the second-fewest rush-yards per game since 2019 while allowing a 34.3 percent success rate on third downs, best in the MAC.

Akey served as the head coach at Idaho from 2007-12, leading the Vandals to an 8-5 record in 2009 and an appearance in the Humanitarian Bowl.

Akey was at Florida as an assistant in 2017.

He coached the defensive line for the Washington Redskins in 2015 and 2016, one year after serving as the assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Akey is familiar with the Pacific Northwest and the Pac-12 Conference. He was the defensive coordinator at Washington State from 2003-06 and the Cougars’ defensive line coach from 1999-2002. WSU won a Pac-10 title during Akey’s tenure, won two bowl games and tallied three top-10 finishes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

He served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Northern Arizona from 1995-98.

Akey opened his coaching career at his alma mater, Weber State, from 1989-94. He coached the team’s defensive line and was the special teams coordinator for the Wildcats.

The Colorado Springs native was a First-Team All-Big Sky Conference and I-AA All-American as a linebacker/defensive end at Weber State in 1987. He lettered there from 1984-87.

The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

OSU Athletics