BeaversEdge Scouting Report: OLB Darian "Bleu" Dantzler

Our film room/scouting report series here at BeaversEdge continues today with Oregon State outside linebacker signee Darian Dantzler.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Beaver Baseball Previews 2025 | 2024 Recap + 2025 Preview: RB | Robb Akey Joins Staff | Film Room: RB Skyler Jackson | 2025 QB Tristan Ti'a Signs With OSU | Scouting Report: QB Tristan Ti'a | WR Coach Hotboard V1.0 | Kefense Hynson Hired By Tampa Bay | Film Room: OL Noah Thomas | BeaversEdge Scouting Report: OL Jake Normoyle