Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Down LBSU 2-1

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Canon Reeder hit his fifth home run of the season and Oregon State’s pitching staff held Long Beach State to a run and two hits as the No. 7 Beavers won the opener, 2-1, Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Reeder provided Oregon State’s (39-12-1) only runs of the night thanks to his two-run home run in the second. AJ Singer singled to open the second, then scored when Reeder drove a 1-0 pitch from LBSU starter Jake Fields over the fence in left.

Gavin Turley added a single in the eighth as the Beavers tallied three hits in the opener, which were accompanied by five walks from three Long Beach State (22-29) pitchers.

Eric Segura started for Oregon State and held the Dirtbags hitless until the sixth. He gave up just the one hit, which drove in a run in the sixth. He exited in favor of relief Kellan Oakes and earned the win, pushing him to an 8-1 mark on the year.

Segura struck out six.

Oakes, meanwhile, went 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and was backed up by Wyatt Queen, who pitched the final two innings, facing the minimum for his second save of the season.

Next Up

Oregon State continues the series Friday against Long Beach State at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT and the game will air on Portland’s CW, KOIN.com, KOIN+ and Pac-12 Insider, which is available over Plex, Amazon Prime, the CW app, Roku and more. A direct link can also be found on osubeavers.com.

Oregon State Notes

• The Beavers improved to 2-5 this season when scoring two runs or less. Oregon State is 9-40 under Mitch Canham when scoring two or less.

• Conversely, the Beavers are 16-0 when limiting an opponent to two runs or less and 95-19 since 2020.

• OSU improved to 32-6 when scoring first and 12-0 at home.

• Canon Reeder’s home run was his first since April 19 at CSUN.

• Gavin Turley singled in the eighth and has 361 career total bases, good for fourth all-time at Oregon State. He is 11 shy of Michael Conforto (2012-14) for third.

• OSU previously posted three hits twice this season, March 12 against Washington State and May 4 versus Hawai’i. The Beavers defeated the Cougars but lost to the Rainbow Warriors.

• Eric Segura improved to 1-0 in four appearances this season at Goss Stadium. He lowered his season ERA at home to 7.10 from 11.25 entering the game. He also has 17 strikeouts to seven walks at Goss.

• Oregon State’s starters are now 8-1 with a 1.78 ERA at home this season. The starters have struck out 82 to allowing 25 walks in 75 1/3 innings.

• Kellan Oakes has now inherited 14 runners this season, allowing just two to score.

• Wyatt Queen has retired the first batter he has faced in 11-of-14 relief outings this season.

• Queen has struck out 19 in his last four appearances, spanning 15 1/3 innings.

