Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Tie Iowa In Finale

DES MOINES, Iowa – Oregon State and Iowa tied 6-6 after 10 innings in the three-game series finale Sunday at Principal Park. The game was ended after the 10th inning due to Oregon State’s travel curfew.

Iowa jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings but the Beavers went up when Gavin Turley walked with the bases loaded and Wilson Weber hit a grand slam in the sixth.

The Hawkeyes scored one in the sixth and tied the game on a squeeze in the eighth.

The teams went to the 10th tied at five; OSU scored first when Dawson Santana was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Iowa, however, tied the game in the bottom half when Jaixon Frost hit a solo home run with one down in the inning.

Oregon State starter Ethan Kleinschmit worked 4 2/3 innings, scattering four hits and three runs – two earned – with seven strikeouts. His counterpart, Ben DeTaeye, went five full, allowing two runs with four walks and seven strikeouts. He did not allow a hit.

Next Up

Oregon State returns home for a Tuesday midweek matchup with Portland at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT and the game will air on Portland’s CW, KOIN.com, KOIN+ and Pac-12 Insider, which is available over Plex, Amazon Prime, the CW app, Roku and more.

OSU Athletics