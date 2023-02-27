With the 2022 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and previewing 2023!

What a season it was for Oregon State's defensive backs in 2022...

Anchored by the veteran, experienced play of Jaydon Grant, Rejzohn Wright, Kitan Oladapo, Alex Austin, and Ryan Cooper Jr., the Beavers had one of their better pass-defense seasons in years.

Grant and Cooper Jr. each tallied three interceptions each (tied for fourth in Pac-12), while Austin and Wright each had two. Cooper Jr. also led the team in pass breakups with 11 (third in the P12) while Austin had 10, Wright had nine, and Oladapo and Grant had six each.

Additionally, Oladapo was second on defense in tackles with 80 on the year, while Grant was fourth with 64, Austin fifth with 57, Cooper sixth with 45, and Wright seventh with 38. Thomas (29), Robinson (13), & Arnold (12) rounded out the double-digit tacklers in the secondary...

Those five defensive backs saw the majority of snaps in the defensive backfield as all five saw north of 650 snaps while the next closest defensive back Skyler Thomas saw 185. Akili Arnold and Jaden Robinson were the only two other DBs who logged over 100 snaps with 155 and 129, respectively.

The Beavers' stark improvement from 2021 to 2022 cannot be understated as the group took a massive leap forward in the pass defense department (see chart below)...

