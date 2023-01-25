-> The Beavers definitely made the wide receiver position a priority in the high school recruiting rankings this past class as Jonathan Smith and Co. signed a quartet of high school receivers...

Hatten & Reddicks seem most likely to see action sooner than later as each had impressive moments at their respective high schools, but the long-term potential of a couple of diamonds in the rough in Card and Wells is intriguing as well.

It's possible we could see Hatten or Reddicks in some sort of defined role as true freshmen in 2023, but until we see the group fully immersed with the team, it's hard to say which guy could be most effective early on.

However, it is worth mentioning that the incoming group of receivers is one of the position groups where Smith felt there could be a reasonable chance of a true freshman seeing the field...