Oregon State Football 2022 Position Analysis: Wide Receivers
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the 2022 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge kicks off the first of an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season!
After beginning with the offensive line earlier this week, we now shift to the wide receivers!
MORE: Aidan Chiles OSU's First Rivals250 Signee Since 2017 | Inside The Dam: Coaches On The Road | 2022 Analysis: OL | Offseason Movement Tracker (1-22 Update) | Beavers Announce New RB Coach | Beavers In The Mix For Indiana DT
Who's Gone?
TreShaun Harrison - Graduation
Tyjon Lindsey - Graduation
Makiya Tongue - Position Change (LB)
Who's Back?
Jesiah Irish, Sr.
Anthony Gould, Jr.
Silas Bolden, Jr.
John Dunmore, Jr.
Jimmy Valsin, So.
Trevor Pope, So.
Who's Coming In?
-> The Beavers definitely made the wide receiver position a priority in the high school recruiting rankings this past class as Jonathan Smith and Co. signed a quartet of high school receivers...
Hatten & Reddicks seem most likely to see action sooner than later as each had impressive moments at their respective high schools, but the long-term potential of a couple of diamonds in the rough in Card and Wells is intriguing as well.
It's possible we could see Hatten or Reddicks in some sort of defined role as true freshmen in 2023, but until we see the group fully immersed with the team, it's hard to say which guy could be most effective early on.
However, it is worth mentioning that the incoming group of receivers is one of the position groups where Smith felt there could be a reasonable chance of a true freshman seeing the field...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news