Up next in our position analysis is the outside linebackers...

With the 2022 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and previewing 2023!

-> Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator Trent Bray did a nice job of hitting the JUCO ranks and improving their outside linebacker ranks/pass rush in a big way with the addition of Nikko Taylor.

Taylor is ranked as the 14th-best prospect (11th on defense) per Rivals in the 2023 JUCO rankings... He's coming off a sophomore season at Hutchinson C.C. (KS) where he tallied 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks...

In terms of incoming freshmen, Zakaih Saez certainly has one of the higher ceilings of anyone in the 2023 class. He's got the ideal size and strength to be an effective edge rusher and I think he's a guy who will make an impact early on... He's coming off a senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) where he recorded 58 tackles and 12 sacks...

Note: The Beavers also signed OLB Leonard Ah You, but Ah You will be going on a mission for two years before joining the program...