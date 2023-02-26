PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Four Oregon State home runs sent the Beavers to a 19-5 win over Coppin State Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, sending the Beavers to a three-game sweep of the Eagles.

Brady Kasper homered in the first, Mikey Kane went deep in the fourth and Tanner Smith and Garret Forrester hit long balls in the fifth to highlight a 21-hit day for the Beavers (6-1 overall). Oregon State scored in all but the second and seventh innings and posted multiple runs in the third, fourth, fifth and eighth.

Eight of Oregon State’s nine starters recorded at least two hits. Eight of those nine batters also recorded at least one RBI in the win.

Forrester, Kane, Jacob Krieg and Mason Guerra all tallied three hits to lead the Beavers. Forrester, Kane and Krieg also each posted three RBI, while Guerra, Kasper, Smith Travis Bazzana and Gavin Turley all drove in two.

AJ Lattery took the win after coming on in relief of starter Jaren Hunter in the fifth. Lattery tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings, scattering two hits while striking out four. Lattery is 1-0 this season.

Lattery and fellow relievers Ian Lawson and Ryan Brown combined to limit Coppin State (3-4) to four hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. The trio struck out six.

Jordan Hamberg took the loss for Coppin State, scattering four hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings. He is 1-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State makes the trek to California to play a four-game series with Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. First pitch at Baggett Stadium Thursday is slated for 6 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Sunday’s game was delayed 30 minutes due to rain and snow.

- Kasper’s leadoff home run marked Oregon State’s first since Wade Meckler last season on April 22 versus Long Beach State.

- The teams combined for six home runs.

- OSU has 11 home runs in seven games this season. The 2022 Beavers hit their 11th home run in their 11th game of the season.

