Oregon State 2022 Position Analysis + 2023 Preview: Inside Linebackers
With the 2022 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and previewing 2023!
Up next in our position analysis is the inside linebackers!
Note: Only scholarship players are listed
Who's Gone?
Kyrei Fisher-Morris -> Graduation
Omar Speights -> Transfer To LSU
Jack Colletto -> Graduation
Who's Back?
Easton Mascarenas, Jr.
Michael Erhart, Jr.
John Miller, Jr.
Makiya Tongue, Jr.
Melvin Jordan, Fr.
Kord Shaw, Fr.
Who's Coming In?
2022 Inside Linebackers Analysis
Oregon State's strong inside linebacker play in 2023 was a big reason why the defense made such a massive leap...
Led by Kyrei Fisher-Morris and Omar Speights, the inside of OSU's defense acted as a brick wall all season long. The play of Fisher-Morris and Speights was a key reason why the Beavers led the Pac-12 in run defense and ranked 15th nationally, allowing 108.2 yards per contest.
Speights was OSU's leading tackler in '22, recording 83 total tackles and eight tackles for loss while Fisher-Morris was the third-leading tackler with 77 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. Jack Colletto also provided key depth at the position, tallying 27 tackles...
