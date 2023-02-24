PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Trent Sellers struck out 12 and Gavin Turley and Kyle Dernedde each hit home runs to send Oregon State to a series-opening 11-1 win over Coppin State Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Sellers, making his first start as a Beaver at Oregon State, became the first OSU pitcher to reach double figures this season. He struck out the side in the first and fourth innings while scattering four hits and two walks in his second outing of the season.

Sellers is 1-1 on the year after earning the win.

Turley hit his second home run of the season in the first, a solo shot that put the Beavers up first, 1-0. He then watched as Dernedde hit a three-run home run in the sixth, also his second home run of the season.

In between, OSU (4-1 overall) scored one more in the first on a Mason Guerra double, then two more in the third when Guerra hit into a double play and Jacob Krieg walked with the bases loaded. The Beavers scored three more in the fifth when Krieg doubled home two and Turley singled in another run.

Krieg drove in his fourth run on a sac fly in the eighth.

Oregon State chased Coppin State (3-2) starter Liam McCallum after four innings of work. The lefty took the loss and is 1-1 on the year after allowing six runs on four hits and nine walks with two strikeouts.

Offensively, the Beavers finished with eight hits and 13 walks.

Next Up

Oregon State and Coppin State continue the three-game series Saturday with a 1:35 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Turley’s first-inning home run came on his first at bat at Goss Stadium. He also homered in his first collegiate at bat last week in Arizona.

- Turley finished with his first career multi-hit effort.

- Guerra made his first start of the 2023 season and did so in left field. He did not make an appearance in the outfield as a freshman in 2022.

- Krieg made his first career appearance, starting at first base.

- The game was the first matchup between the teams. OSU had never played a team from the Northeast Conference.

- Sellers struck out the side in the first. It was his career inning at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field as an Oregon State pitcher. Sellers had pitched at Goss in 2019 while a member of Washington State.

- Sellers became the first Beaver to tally 12 strikeouts since Cooper Hjerpe on April 22, 2022 versus Washington.

- Aiden Jimenez worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his second relief outing of the season. He allowed two hits. He has opened both of his relief outings by retiring the first batter he has faced.

- Mikey Kane has reached base via a hit in all five games this season.

- Oregon State’s 13 walks are the team’s most since drawing 15 versus Arizona State on March 18, 2022.

