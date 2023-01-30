Oregon State Football 2022 Position Analysis: Running Back
With the 2022 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge kicks off the first of an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season!
Up next in our position analysis is the running backs!
Who's Gone?
N/A
Who's Back?
Damien Martinez, So.
Deshaun Fenwick, Sr.
Trey Lowe, Sr.
Jam Griffin, Jr.
Isaiah Newell, So.
Who's Coming In?
N/A
2022 Running Back Analysis
Tallying over 2,550 combined rushing yards as a team, Oregon State's ground game was dominant in 2023 as the Beavers saw Damien Martinez, Deshaun Fenwick, and Jam Griffin emerge as a dynamic trio capable of making big plays.
The Beavers averaged 196.5 rushing yards per contest this past season, a slight dip from the 212.4 yards per game average in 2021, but was still fourth-best in the Pac-12.
Martinez emerged as the next-great OSU running back roughly midway through the campaign as he tallied six-straight 100-plus yard performances beginning with the WSU game in Oct., which tied the OSU record (Steven Jackson).
He totaled 982 rushing yards on 161 carries, scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 6.1 yards per carry...
For his efforts, Martinez earned numerous awards including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team, College Football News Freshman All-America Third Team, All-Pac-12 First Team, Phil Steele All-Pac-12 First Team, Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team, and PFF All-Pac-12 Third Team.
