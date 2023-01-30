Tallying over 2,550 combined rushing yards as a team, Oregon State's ground game was dominant in 2023 as the Beavers saw Damien Martinez, Deshaun Fenwick, and Jam Griffin emerge as a dynamic trio capable of making big plays.

The Beavers averaged 196.5 rushing yards per contest this past season, a slight dip from the 212.4 yards per game average in 2021, but was still fourth-best in the Pac-12.

Martinez emerged as the next-great OSU running back roughly midway through the campaign as he tallied six-straight 100-plus yard performances beginning with the WSU game in Oct., which tied the OSU record (Steven Jackson).

He totaled 982 rushing yards on 161 carries, scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 6.1 yards per carry...

For his efforts, Martinez earned numerous awards including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team, College Football News Freshman All-America Third Team, All-Pac-12 First Team, Phil Steele All-Pac-12 First Team, Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team, and PFF All-Pac-12 Third Team.