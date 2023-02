PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the 2022 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge kicks off the first of an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season!

Up next in our position analysis is quarterback!

Note: Only scholarship players are listed

MORE: Beavers Sitting In Good Spot For 2024 RB | Luke Musgrave Impresses At Senior Bowl Practices | Inside The Dam: 2024 Rundown | Position Analysis: Special Teams | OSU Baseball Preseason Polls | WBB Meets The Media | Newcomer Profile: DJ Uiagalelei