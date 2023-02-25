PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Kmatz pitched six scoreless innings, Micah McDowell tallied five hits with four runs batted in and Gavin Turley hit his third home run of the season to send Oregon State to a series-clinching 16-0 win over Coppin State Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Oregon State (5-1 overall) tallied 14 hits and 17 walks with two hit batters to win its fifth consecutive game. McDowell paced the way with four singles while Turley had three hits and Brady Kasper and Mikey Kane two apiece. Turley also drove in three with Travis Bazzana, Wilson Weber and Canon Reeder all finishing with two.

McDowell singled home runs in the second and sixth innings, walked in a run in the seventh and doubled home his final one of the day in the Beavers’ two-run eighth.

Turley hit a 435-foot home run to left center in the fourth to push the OSU lead to 6-0. The round-tripper was his third of the season, and first of the non-solo variety.

Kmatz was sharp in his second start of the season. The righty limited Coppin State (3-3 overall) to three hits in six innings. He struck out five and picked up his first win of 2023.

Coppin State’s (3-3) Marcos Herrand took the loss. The right-hander allowed six hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings. He is now 1-1 on the year.

OSU scored in all but the first and fifth innings. The Beavers sent 12 batters to the plate during a seven-run seventh inning.

Next Up

Oregon State concludes the series with Coppin State Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Turley became the first Beaver with home runs in back-to-back games since Garret Forrester last season, May 21 versus UCLA and then May 25 against Washington.

- Turley’s home run in the fourth inning went 435 feet with a launch speech of 110 mph.

- Kmatz became the first Beaver with a quality start this season.

- Oregon State finished with 17 walks and has 30 over the series’ first two games.

- McDowell, prior to Saturday, had a career-high three hits twice, most recently on Feb. 19 of this season against New Mexico.

- Kasper made his first career start at first base. He extended his hit streak to six games and has nine hits over that stretch.

- Garret Forrester made his first appearance and start at third base.

- Dallas Macias started for the first time in his career.

- Kane started for the first time at short this season after appearing at third base in the first five games.

OSU Athletics