Oregon State Football 2022 Position Analysis: Defensive Line
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the 2022 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and previewing 2023!
Up next in our position analysis is the defensive line...
Note: Only scholarship players are listed
MORE: Blazers Trade GP2 To Warriors | Beavers Picked To Finish Third | Where OSU's 2023 Class Finished | Newcomer Profile: Zakaih Saez | Newcomer Profile: DJ Uiagalelei | 2022 Position Analysis: QB| Beavers Sitting In Good Spot For 2024 RB
Who's Gone?
Simon Sandberg - Graduation
Cody Anderson - Graduation
Who's Back?
Joe Golden, Sr.
Isaac Hodgins, Sr.
James Rawls, Sr.
Tavis Shippen, Sr.
Sione Lolohea, Jr.
Thomas Sio, Jr.
Semisi Saluni, Jr.
Omarion Fa'amoe, So.
Quincy Wright, Fr.
Takari Hickle, Fr.
Who's Coming In?
Wyoming defensive transfer Oluwaseyi Omotosho is someone Oregon State is hoping brings an instant spark to their pass rush in 2023 as he's coming off a redshirt-freshman season with the Cowboys where he tallied 46 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble...
In terms of the incoming freshmen, Kelze Howard appears the most likely to see playing time right away, but Thomas Collins is someone we feel slipped under the radar a bit and has a high ceiling. Abraham Johnson will also likely figure into the mix early on as well as he already boasts a sizeable frame at 6-foot-3, 280-pounds.
Overall the Beavers should be pleased with the defensive line class incoming both from a transfer standpoint with an immediate impact player like Omotosho and three high-upside players who will certainly help elevate the competition in the defensive line room.
2022 Defensive Line Analysis
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news