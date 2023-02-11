With the 2022 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and previewing 2023!

Wyoming defensive transfer Oluwaseyi Omotosho is someone Oregon State is hoping brings an instant spark to their pass rush in 2023 as he's coming off a redshirt-freshman season with the Cowboys where he tallied 46 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble...

In terms of the incoming freshmen, Kelze Howard appears the most likely to see playing time right away, but Thomas Collins is someone we feel slipped under the radar a bit and has a high ceiling. Abraham Johnson will also likely figure into the mix early on as well as he already boasts a sizeable frame at 6-foot-3, 280-pounds.

Overall the Beavers should be pleased with the defensive line class incoming both from a transfer standpoint with an immediate impact player like Omotosho and three high-upside players who will certainly help elevate the competition in the defensive line room.