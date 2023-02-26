Oregon State Newcomer Profile: OLB Nikko Taylor
Next up in our Oregon State newcomer profiles is Hutchinson Community College defensive standout Nikko Taylor.
THE RECRUITMENT
Taylor was offered by the Beavers in October before making an official visit to Corvallis a few days later for the Beavers' Pac-12 matchup against Washington State.
The Beavers from that official visit were the favorites to land the Hutchinson Community College though he would take an official visit to Kansas as well in November.
Head coach Jonathan Smith would visit him for an in-home in December and a few days later, he would officially commit to the Beavers before signing in the early signing period.
He also would end up enrolling last month...
HIGHLIGHT TAPE:
WHAT JONATHAN SMITH SAID ABOUT NIKKO TAYLOR
"Nikko is coming off a big-time year... We feel he's a really good get and that he's an immediate impact player. He can affect the passer, he's got length, he's tough, and he's a smart football player."
WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE BEAVERS
Taylor is going to be able to step in right away and contribute for the Beavers on the defensive side of the ball. While he's played mostly edge, the Beavers are going to try him at outside linebacker to start his career in Corvallis which will still allow him to be an effective pass rusher.
He's got great size for an outside linebacker as well as the speed and athleticism to be a productive player as not just a pass rusher but also against the run and in pass coverage as well.
----
