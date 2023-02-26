Next up in our Oregon State newcomer profiles is Hutchinson Community College defensive standout Nikko Taylor .

Taylor was offered by the Beavers in October before making an official visit to Corvallis a few days later for the Beavers' Pac-12 matchup against Washington State.

The Beavers from that official visit were the favorites to land the Hutchinson Community College though he would take an official visit to Kansas as well in November.

Head coach Jonathan Smith would visit him for an in-home in December and a few days later, he would officially commit to the Beavers before signing in the early signing period.

He also would end up enrolling last month...