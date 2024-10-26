GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Cal

in other news
WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Cal, DB Play, & MORE
Hear from defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, and defensive backs Alton Julian and Exodus Ayers...
Oregon State Football Announces 2025 Schedule
Seven home games dot Oregon State’s 2025 schedule...
How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?
How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks UNLV, Previews Cal, & MORE
Hear from Ryan Gunderson, Andy Alfieri, and Luka Vincic ahead of Cal...
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap
BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...
in other news
WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Cal, DB Play, & MORE
Hear from defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, and defensive backs Alton Julian and Exodus Ayers...
Oregon State Football Announces 2025 Schedule
Seven home games dot Oregon State’s 2025 schedule...
How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?
How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?
Who: Oregon State (4-3) vs Cal (3-4)
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium - Berkeley, CA
Coaches: Justin Wilcox (8th season, 39-47 overall) vs Trent Bray (1st season, 4-3)
Spread: Cal-11
How to watch: ESPN2
How to listen: CLICK HERE
------------------------------------------
Previewing The Matchup
WEEKLY INTERVIEWS + QUICK HITS
Quick Hits
Oregon State By The Numbers
10 - Touchdowns since Sept. 14 for Anthony Hankerson, third-most nationally over that stretch, trailing only Army's Bryson Daily (17) and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson (12).
10 - Punts of 50-plus yards for Josh Green, who is credited with just 19 punts on the season. He has trapped opponents inside their 20 nine times.
13 - Overall touchdowns for Hankerson, tied for eighth in a single-season at Oregon State.24 - OSU drives of 10 or more plays this season.
35:29 - Time of possession on average, No. 1 nationally and 29 seconds better than No. 2 UMass.
46 - Team-high receptions for Trent Walker, including 23 over the last three games, tied for third-most nationally since Oct.
5.60 - Percent success rate on fourth down - 12-for-20. OSU is 6-for-9 in the fourth quarter.
Against California
California leads the all-time series by a a narrow margin at 39-37. Oregon State has won the last two matchups.
- California leads, 23-17, in games played in Berkeley, with the Beavers winning most recently, 52-40, last season.
- The teams have met every season since 1995.
- OSU and Cal have played 28 times since 1996, and Oregon State has rushed for 200 or more yards nine times against the Golden Bears. The Beavers have topped 100 yards in 26 of the 28 matchups, and are 17-11 over that stretch.
- The teams have met 24 times since 2000, and OSU has limited the Golden Bears to under 300 yards seven times, going 7-0. The Golden Bears have been held to under 100 rush yards eight times, with OSU posting an 8-0 record.
- Jermaine Terry II played in 17 games for California, totaling eight receptions for 52 yards during his career.
- Andy Alfieri is in his first year at OSU after playing in six games over four seasons with the Golden Bears.
- Sailasa Vadrawale III played in two games for Cal in 2023.
- Kuony Deng, an OSU graduate assistant coach on defense, played in 19 games for Cal from 2019-21. He finished with 154 career tackles.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan
- TE
- S
- ATH
- RB
- OLB
- RB
- CB
- SDE
- OG
- S