GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Cal

Oregon State By The Numbers

10 - Touchdowns since Sept. 14 for Anthony Hankerson, third-most nationally over that stretch, trailing only Army's Bryson Daily (17) and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson (12).

10 - Punts of 50-plus yards for Josh Green, who is credited with just 19 punts on the season. He has trapped opponents inside their 20 nine times.

13 - Overall touchdowns for Hankerson, tied for eighth in a single-season at Oregon State.24 - OSU drives of 10 or more plays this season.

35:29 - Time of possession on average, No. 1 nationally and 29 seconds better than No. 2 UMass.

46 - Team-high receptions for Trent Walker, including 23 over the last three games, tied for third-most nationally since Oct.

5.60 - Percent success rate on fourth down - 12-for-20. OSU is 6-for-9 in the fourth quarter.

Against California

California leads the all-time series by a a narrow margin at 39-37. Oregon State has won the last two matchups.

- California leads, 23-17, in games played in Berkeley, with the Beavers winning most recently, 52-40, last season.

- The teams have met every season since 1995.

- OSU and Cal have played 28 times since 1996, and Oregon State has rushed for 200 or more yards nine times against the Golden Bears. The Beavers have topped 100 yards in 26 of the 28 matchups, and are 17-11 over that stretch.

- The teams have met 24 times since 2000, and OSU has limited the Golden Bears to under 300 yards seven times, going 7-0. The Golden Bears have been held to under 100 rush yards eight times, with OSU posting an 8-0 record.

- Jermaine Terry II played in 17 games for California, totaling eight receptions for 52 yards during his career.

- Andy Alfieri is in his first year at OSU after playing in six games over four seasons with the Golden Bears.

- Sailasa Vadrawale III played in two games for Cal in 2023.

- Kuony Deng, an OSU graduate assistant coach on defense, played in 19 games for Cal from 2019-21. He finished with 154 career tackles.