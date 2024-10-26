Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Cal, DB Play, & MORE

WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Cal, DB Play, & MORE

Hear from defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, and defensive backs Alton Julian and Exodus Ayers...

 • Brenden Slaughter & T.J. Mathewson
Oregon State Football Announces 2025 Schedule

Oregon State Football Announces 2025 Schedule

Seven home games dot Oregon State’s 2025 schedule...

 • BeaversEdge.com
How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks UNLV, Previews Cal, & MORE

WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks UNLV, Previews Cal, & MORE

Hear from Ryan Gunderson, Andy Alfieri, and Luka Vincic ahead of Cal...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap

Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap

BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...

 • Brenden Slaughter

in other news

WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Cal, DB Play, & MORE

WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Cal, DB Play, & MORE

Hear from defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, and defensive backs Alton Julian and Exodus Ayers...

 • Brenden Slaughter & T.J. Mathewson
Oregon State Football Announces 2025 Schedule

Oregon State Football Announces 2025 Schedule

Seven home games dot Oregon State’s 2025 schedule...

 • BeaversEdge.com
How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 26, 2024
GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Cal
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

Who: Oregon State (4-3) vs Cal (3-4)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium - Berkeley, CA

Coaches: Justin Wilcox (8th season, 39-47 overall) vs Trent Bray (1st season, 4-3)

Spread: Cal-11

How to watch: ESPN2

How to listen: CLICK HERE

------------------------------------------

***JOIN THE LIVE BEAVERSEDGE CHAT With Our STAFF HERE***

Previewing The Matchup

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Oregon State vs Cal
TEAM CONTENTDAM BOARD DiscussionsRecruiting Content & MORE

Staff Picks

Board Predictions

EDGE Report: Cal vs OSU

Injury Report

Gevani McCoy

OSU Flips TX St DLE

5 Questions With Cal Expert

Talkin' DE Nik Fisher

How Did Beaver Commits Fare Last Weekend?

A Closer Look At Cal

Talkin' Cal

Oregon State Finds 2024 QB Tristian Ti'a

Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap

Talkin' 2025 Schedule!

Oregon State Announces 2025 Schedule

Quick Hits From Trent Bray

Beavers Add H&H With App State

Snap Counts vs UNLV

OSU vs Cal Odds

Talkin' QB Tristan Ti'a

Team Grades & Top Performers vs UNLV

WEEKLY INTERVIEWS + QUICK HITS

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Quick Hits

Oregon State By The Numbers

10 - Touchdowns since Sept. 14 for Anthony Hankerson, third-most nationally over that stretch, trailing only Army's Bryson Daily (17) and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson (12).

10 - Punts of 50-plus yards for Josh Green, who is credited with just 19 punts on the season. He has trapped opponents inside their 20 nine times.

13 - Overall touchdowns for Hankerson, tied for eighth in a single-season at Oregon State.24 - OSU drives of 10 or more plays this season.

35:29 - Time of possession on average, No. 1 nationally and 29 seconds better than No. 2 UMass.

46 - Team-high receptions for Trent Walker, including 23 over the last three games, tied for third-most nationally since Oct.

5.60 - Percent success rate on fourth down - 12-for-20. OSU is 6-for-9 in the fourth quarter.

Against California

California leads the all-time series by a a narrow margin at 39-37. Oregon State has won the last two matchups.

- California leads, 23-17, in games played in Berkeley, with the Beavers winning most recently, 52-40, last season.

- The teams have met every season since 1995.

- OSU and Cal have played 28 times since 1996, and Oregon State has rushed for 200 or more yards nine times against the Golden Bears. The Beavers have topped 100 yards in 26 of the 28 matchups, and are 17-11 over that stretch.

- The teams have met 24 times since 2000, and OSU has limited the Golden Bears to under 300 yards seven times, going 7-0. The Golden Bears have been held to under 100 rush yards eight times, with OSU posting an 8-0 record.

- Jermaine Terry II played in 17 games for California, totaling eight receptions for 52 yards during his career.

- Andy Alfieri is in his first year at OSU after playing in six games over four seasons with the Golden Bears.

- Sailasa Vadrawale III played in two games for Cal in 2023.

- Kuony Deng, an OSU graduate assistant coach on defense, played in 19 games for Cal from 2019-21. He finished with 154 career tackles.

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan

Oregon State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement