Oregon State vs Cal: The Edge Report

What positions does Oregon State have an edge over Cal in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.
ADVANTAGE: Cal
A pair of quality quarterbacks that can be efficient but neither will blow you away overall. That being said, Mendoza has been relied upon this season to be more consistent in moving the ball through the air and has done a good job in doing so completing 67.4% of his passes while almost averaging 250.0 yards per game. Cal gets the edge as if needed, Mendoza has the better chance to push the ball down field.
ADVANTAGE: OREGON STATE
Both starting running backs are having great seasons but the Beavers have the deeper running back room and the more successful running back room as a whole this season. Oregon State as a team is aveaging 5.1 yards per carry while Cal averages 3.4 yards per carry this despite Thomas avergaing 6.2 yards per carry himself.
ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP
This was a tough one, Cal probably could have an argument to have the advantage but we'll call it a toss up. Trent Walker is the best wide receiver in this game but outside of the former walk-on neither receiver room really has any talents that truly standout this season.
ADVANTAGE: CAL
Endries is arguably the best tight end Oregon State has played this season. He leads the Golden Bears in receptions and receiving yards with 28 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns. He's also a high quality blocker as well for Cal.
ADVANTAGE: OREGON STATE
Oregon State has a significant advantage on the offensive line. The Cal offensive line is alright when it comes to run blocking but has struggled this season in pass protection allowing 83 total pressures this year including 49 quarterback hurries and 27 sacks.