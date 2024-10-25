Oregon State vs Cal: The Edge Report

(Photo by USA TODAY/ Craig Strobeck)

QUARTERBACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Gevani McCoy 75.6 Cal Fernando Mendoza 72.5

ADVANTAGE: Cal A pair of quality quarterbacks that can be efficient but neither will blow you away overall. That being said, Mendoza has been relied upon this season to be more consistent in moving the ball through the air and has done a good job in doing so completing 67.4% of his passes while almost averaging 250.0 yards per game. Cal gets the edge as if needed, Mendoza has the better chance to push the ball down field.



RUNNING BACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Anthony Hankerson 78.5 Cal Jaivian Thomas 71.7

ADVANTAGE: OREGON STATE Both starting running backs are having great seasons but the Beavers have the deeper running back room and the more successful running back room as a whole this season. Oregon State as a team is aveaging 5.1 yards per carry while Cal averages 3.4 yards per carry this despite Thomas avergaing 6.2 yards per carry himself.

ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP This was a tough one, Cal probably could have an argument to have the advantage but we'll call it a toss up. Trent Walker is the best wide receiver in this game but outside of the former walk-on neither receiver room really has any talents that truly standout this season.

TIGHT END STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Jermaine Terry II 60.8 Cal Jack Endries 77.2

ADVANTAGE: CAL Endries is arguably the best tight end Oregon State has played this season. He leads the Golden Bears in receptions and receiving yards with 28 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns. He's also a high quality blocker as well for Cal.



