Oregon State Football Announces 2025 Schedule

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Seven home games dot Oregon State’s 2025 football schedule, which the Beavers released on Wednesday.

The 2025 schedule includes six autonomy five opponents – four at Reser Stadium - and is the second straight with seven home dates. Matchups at Reser Stadium include California and Wake Forest from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12 Conference’s Houston, current Pac-12 Conference member Washington State and future member Fresno State. Road games include matchups at Big 12 foe Texas Tech and Big Ten Conference member Oregon.

The Nov. 1 game against Washington State will be the first of two against the Cougars, with Oregon State slated to visit Pullman on Nov. 29 to close out the regular season.

“We’re excited to have a second straight year with seven dates at Reser Stadium,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “We elected to play two games against Washington State in order to maximize the strength of this schedule, which includes intriguing matchups both at home and on the road.”

Oregon State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against California. The Beavers and Golden Bears, who are playing Saturday in Berkeley, will meet for the 78th time next season.

OSU then hosts Fresno State Sept. 6, meeting for the 15th time, before a pair of road games at Texas Tech (Sept. 13) and Oregon (Sept. 20). The Beavers and Red Raiders have played just once, in 1959, while Oregon State and Oregon have met 128 times previously after competing in week three of the 2024 season.

OSU follows the matchup with the Ducks by returning to Reser Stadium for a Sept. 27 game against Houston. The Beavers and Cougars have played just three times previously, with the last coming in 1970.

Five of the Beavers’ 11 opponents will feature teams that Oregon State will be meeting for the first time. OSU visits Appalachian State Oct. 4, and follows that up – after a bye – taking on Lafayette Oct. 18 at Reser Stadium. The Beavers host Wake Forest on Oct. 25, and Sam Houston Nov. 8. The Beavers are set to return to Sam Houston in 2031 while Appalachian State will come to Corvallis in 2032.

Oregon State closes out the regular season with a pair of road trips. The Beavers visit Tulsa on Nov. 15, then have a second bye week Nov. 22 before visiting the Cougars.

2025 Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 30 – California

Saturday, Sept. 6 – Fresno State

Saturday, Sept. 13 – at Texas Tech

Saturday, Sept. 20 – at Oregon

Saturday, Sept. 27 – Houston

Saturday, Oct. 4 – at Appalachian State

Saturday, Oct. 11 - BYE

Saturday, Oct. 18 – Lafayette

Saturday, Oct. 25 – Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 1 – Washington State

Saturday, Nov. 8 – Sam Houston

Saturday, Nov. 15 – at Tulsa

Saturday, Nov. 22 - BYE

Saturday, Nov. 29 – at Washington State

OSU Athletics