Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Cal

With the Oregon State football team (4-3) preparing for a matchup with Cal (3-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Bears!

Opponent Preview

- Cal Is playing former Pac-12 foe Oregon State for the 30th consecutive season with the last year the teams did not meet coming in 1994. The teams are playing a nonconference tilt for the first time since 1960 when Cal was in the AAWU and Oregon State an independent. The Bears are playing its fourth and final regular season nonconference game of 2024.

- Cal is tied for second nationally in interceptions (13) and also among the nation's best in turnover margin (T4th, +1.57 per game, +11 total), turnovers gained (T4th, 16), turnovers lost (T14th, 5) fumbles lost (T26th, 5) and passes had intercepted (T26th, 2).

- Cal has only five turnovers in 2024 after committing 28 in 2023 that were the fourth-most nationally. Cal has either won (UC Davis, at Auburn, San Diego State, at Pitt, NC State) or tied (at Florida State, Miami) the turnover battle in all seven games. Cal has capitalized on its turnover success with a 41-13 points off turnovers advantage.

- Cal is among the nation's top 30 in a total of 16 team categories, which in addition to turnover-related categories also include team passing efficiency defense (15th, 110.91), sacks (T18th, 2.86pg), rushing defense (21st, 104.6 ypg), kickoff returns (20th, 24.71), scoring defense (T23rd, 18.7ppg), net punting (24th, 41.83 avg), punt return defense (25th, 3.64 ypr), completion percentage (26th, 66.2) and defensive touchdowns (T27th, 1).

- OLB Xavier Carlton is tied for eighth in sacks (6.5) and ninth in sacks per game (0.93).

- ILB Teddye Buchanan is eighth in total tackles (71) and 10th in tackles per game (10.1).

-QB Fernando Mendoza is 18th in completion percentage (67.4%), tied for 23rd in completions per game (21.57) and 30th in passing yards (1,731).

- ILB Cade Uluave is 20th in total tackles (64) and 22nd in tackles per game (9.1).

- DB Nohl Williams' six interceptions in 2024 are two more than seven others tied for second nationally with four, tied for eighth on Cal's all-time list and the most since Jaylinn Hawkins also had six in 2018. Williams is three shy of Deltha O'Neal's single-season school record of nine in 1999.

- Williams' 13 career picks (Cal 8, UNLV 5) are tied for the most by any active FBS player.- Williams' four career touchdowns (all at Cal) have been scored in three different ways, most recently on a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown against Miami.

- Williams is also tied for second nationally in 2024 with one interception return for a touchdown and one kickoff return for a touchdown, as well as tied for fourth with 10 passes defended.

- With RB Jaydn Ott spending much of the first half of the season on the sidelines, it has been RB Jaivian Thomas taking over as the featured runner for much of the season. Thomas leads the team with 71 rushes, 437 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground, as well as an average of 6.1 yards per carry that is the best in the Golden Bears' running back room, fifth in the ACC and 31st nationally.

- Cal has outscored its opponents, 51-8, in the third period in 2024, with Miami's eight points being the only tally against the Golden Bears.

- The combined 135 tackles by ILB's Teddye Buchanan (71) and Cade Uluave (64) are the second-most by any ACC duo and sixth-most nationally.

- 2023 Freshman All-American TE Jack Endries has a combined 20 receptions, 298 yards receiving and two touchdown catches in the last three games against Miami (3-78-1 TD), Pitt (8-119, 1 TD) and NC State (9-101) with his 119 yards receiving at Pitt and nine receptions against NC State career bests. Endries is the team's leader in receptions (28) and yards receiving (366), while he is second in touchdown catches (2).