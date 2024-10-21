Advertisement

GAME DAY CENTRAL - UNLV vs Oregon State

GAME DAY CENTRAL - UNLV vs Oregon State

The Beavers are back at Reser Stadium for a matchup with the UNLV Rebels...

 • Brenden Slaughter
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: UNLV vs Oregon State

BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: UNLV vs Oregon State

BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against UNLV...

 • BeaversEdge.com
UNLV vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

UNLV vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 7 vs UNLV

Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 7 vs UNLV

Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with UNLV? We've got you covered!

 • Brenden Slaughter
Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?

Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?

BeaversEdge runs through Oregon State's full visitor list ahead of the UNLV matchup...

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Published Oct 21, 2024
Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs UNLV?
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is PFF's snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for Oregon State on offense and defense and how much they played.

Who played the most in the Beavers' 33-25 loss to UNLV? Read on to find out!

MORE: OSU vs Cal Odds | PFF Team Grades & Performers vs UNLV | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To UNLV | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Loss | WATCH: OSU Talks UNLV Loss

* Denotes Starter

Quarterback
PlayerTotal SnapsPassRun

Gevani McCoy*

76

53

23

Running Back 
PlayerTotal SnapsPassRun

Anthony Hankerson*

75

52

23

Salahadin Allah

1

1

0

Wide Receiver 
PlayerTotal SnapsPassRun

Trent Walker*

74

51

23

Jeremiah Noga*

63

47

16

Darrius Clemons*

45

28

17

Taz Reddicks

31

27

4

Zach Card

1

1

0

Oregon State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
