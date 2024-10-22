Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap

(Photo by AP)

On 53-Man Roster

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers -> In Carolina's 40-7 loss to the Commanders, Hekker was busy, punting five times for 252 yards. He averaged 50.4 yards per punt, landed two inside the '20, and had a long punt of 62 yards. WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts -> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 16-10 win over Miami.. OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers -> Seumalo made his third straight start of the season at left guard for the Steelers in the 37-15 win over New York, playing a season-high 68 snaps... OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints -> In New Orleans' 33-10 loss to Denver, Fuaga started at left tackle, his seventh straight start, seeing 70 snaps. S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins -> Following Miami's bye week, Poyer returned to the starting lineup in the loss to Indy, playing 62 snaps at free safety. He led the team in tackles against the Colts, tallying eight on the afternoon. The Dolphins' season has been riddled with injuries, but this is close to the Poyer we saw for years in Buffalo. S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers -> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 24-22 win over Houston... OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings -> In Minnesota's 31-29 loss to Detroit, Brandel made his sixth-straight start at left guard, playing 60 snaps... TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans -> Quitoriano wasn't targeted in the passing game in Houston's 24-22 loss to Green Bay, but Quitoriano saw 13 snaps. He was mostly used as a run blocker (10 snaps) but also had three passing plays where he could have been a target. Quitoriano's value is certainly as a blocker, but he's capable of catching when needed.

On Practice Squad

WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants -> Briefly elevated to the active roster ahead of the loss to Cincinnati two weeks ago, Hodgins caught his first pass of the season for five yards in the loss to the Bengals. He reverted back to the practice squad last Monday but has shown the ability to be called up and ready to go at a moment's notice with his prior experience. DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens -> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB. RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions -> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back. DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings -> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...

Injured Reserve/OUT