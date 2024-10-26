BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Cal vs Oregon State

(Photo by USA TODAY/IMGN)

T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK

The oddsmakers in Vegas are not big on the Beavers snapping a two-game skid heading into the bye week, as Oregon State sits as a 10.5-point underdog heading down to Berkeley this weekend. In defense of them, it's not crazy at all to say the Golden Bears, coming off a four-game skid of their own, should be 7-0 instead of 3-4, losing their previous four games by a combined nine points. What about the game on the field? Well the Beavers should feel pretty good about the improved defensive performance they had a week ago against a more dynamic UNLV team, and they should hope it carries onto the road. The secondary will still not have Jaden Robinson this week against a Cal passing attack that is ranked in the top half of the country and had a great performance against a Trent Bray defense a season ago. On the other side of the ball, the Beavers rushing attack will clash with a stingy Cal run defense, so we'll have to see a little bit more on the plate of Gevani McCoy for the Beavers to succeed offensively. Do the Beavers have enough in the tank to repeat last year's performance? Frankly, I don't think so. PREDICTION: Cal 35, Oregon State 21 TJ's season record: 5-2

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICK

Let me first say, I wouldn't be surprised if Oregon State won this game, I believe there is an avenue to doing so. That being said, I think its overall a poor matchup for the Beavers. While the Cal rushing attack as a whole isn't too scary, running back Jaivian Thomas has been spectacular this season averaging 6.2 yards per carry and totaling over 400 yards on just 70 carries. Combine that with a Beavers run defense that has struggled for the majority of the season, and it could be a big day for Thomas on the ground. The Cal passing attack is interesting, there's not one guy that overly scares you but all the parts equal quite a strong sum when put together and that starts with quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He's not anything spectacular, but he's an efficient quarterback who has the arm to push the ball down field, if this game turns into one that will be decided through the air, the Golden Bears have a significant advantage. While the Beavers are getting a bit healthier, the secondary still isn't as healthy as they would like it to be as well, which creates an interesting matchup on Saturday when it comes to Cal's passing attack vs Oregon State's rushing attack. The Beavers did have a promising performance against UNLV a week ago but this Cal team despite the record is one I would probably take over the Rebels if they were to go head-to-head. Being on the road, even if California Memorial Stadium isn't the toughest play to play is always hard as well. Historcially since 2020, the Beavers have struggled as underdogs on the road with just a 2-7 record while Cal has taken care of business in the same timespan as a home favorite, with a 12-3 record. PREDICTION: Cal 31 - Oregon State 20 Dylan's season record: 6-1

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK