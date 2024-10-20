PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs UNLV

Advertisement

in other news

Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?

Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?

BeaversEdge runs through Oregon State's full visitor list ahead of the UNLV matchup...

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At UNLV

Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At UNLV

Learn more about the UNLV Rebels ahead of Saturday's matchup...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter
EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Injuries, Defensive Struggles, & UNLV

EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Injuries, Defensive Struggles, & UNLV

BeaversEdge talks about Oregon State's loss to Nevada, injuries, UNLV, and much more!

 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State WBB: AJ Marotte Named Preseason All-Conference

Oregon State WBB: AJ Marotte Named Preseason All-Conference

Oregon State WBB guard AJ Marotte is on the All-West Coast Conference preseason team...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Beavers to welcome multiple official visitors to campus this weekend

Beavers to welcome multiple official visitors to campus this weekend

Oregon State will host a handful of official visitors this weekend.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?

Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?

BeaversEdge runs through Oregon State's full visitor list ahead of the UNLV matchup...

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At UNLV

Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At UNLV

Learn more about the UNLV Rebels ahead of Saturday's matchup...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter
EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Injuries, Defensive Struggles, & UNLV

EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Injuries, Defensive Struggles, & UNLV

BeaversEdge talks about Oregon State's loss to Nevada, injuries, UNLV, and much more!

 • BeaversEdge.com
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 20, 2024
PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs UNLV
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (4-3) falling to UNLV (6-1) on Saturday, BeaversEdge looks at the team grades and top performers via PFF!

MORE: 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To UNLV | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Loss | WATCH: OSU Talks UNLV Loss

Team Grades vs UNLV
See full grades below
CategoryGame Grade

Overall Offense

62.9 (-18.1 from last week)

Overall Defense

58.1 (+18.5 from last week)

OVERALL SCORE

61.1

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oregon State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement