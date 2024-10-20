PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs UNLV

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (4-3) falling to UNLV (6-1) on Saturday, BeaversEdge looks at the team grades and top performers via PFF!

MORE: 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To UNLV | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Loss | WATCH: OSU Talks UNLV Loss