PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs UNLV

in other news
Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?
BeaversEdge runs through Oregon State's full visitor list ahead of the UNLV matchup...
Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At UNLV
Learn more about the UNLV Rebels ahead of Saturday's matchup...
EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Injuries, Defensive Struggles, & UNLV
BeaversEdge talks about Oregon State's loss to Nevada, injuries, UNLV, and much more!
Oregon State WBB: AJ Marotte Named Preseason All-Conference
Oregon State WBB guard AJ Marotte is on the All-West Coast Conference preseason team...
Beavers to welcome multiple official visitors to campus this weekend
Oregon State will host a handful of official visitors this weekend.
in other news
Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?
BeaversEdge runs through Oregon State's full visitor list ahead of the UNLV matchup...
Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At UNLV
Learn more about the UNLV Rebels ahead of Saturday's matchup...
EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Injuries, Defensive Struggles, & UNLV
BeaversEdge talks about Oregon State's loss to Nevada, injuries, UNLV, and much more!
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (4-3) falling to UNLV (6-1) on Saturday, BeaversEdge looks at the team grades and top performers via PFF!
MORE: 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To UNLV | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Loss | WATCH: OSU Talks UNLV Loss
PFF Grading Scale
Elite: 90.0 or higher
High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9
Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9
Average: 60.0 - 69.9
Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9
Poor: 49.9 or lower
- TE
- S
- ATH
- RB
- OLB
- RB
- CB
- SDE
- OG
- S