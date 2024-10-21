Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference

in other news
GAME DAY CENTRAL - UNLV vs Oregon State
The Beavers are back at Reser Stadium for a matchup with the UNLV Rebels...
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: UNLV vs Oregon State
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against UNLV...
UNLV vs Oregon State: The Edge Report
BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 7 vs UNLV
Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with UNLV? We've got you covered!
Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?
BeaversEdge runs through Oregon State's full visitor list ahead of the UNLV matchup...
Oregon State head coach Trent Bray met with the media on Monday to recap the loss to UNLV and preview the matchup with Cal. BeaversEdge writer Ryan Harlan recaps the information!
MORE: Team Grades & Top Performers vs UNLV | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To UNLV | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Loss | WATCH: OSU Talks UNLV Loss
Quick Hits
Four key takeaways from Trent Bray's press conference ahead of a road matchup against Cal after the 33-25 loss to the UNLV Rebels at Reser Stadium on Saturday
