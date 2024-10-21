Oregon State Football vs Cal Odds

in other news
GAME DAY CENTRAL - UNLV vs Oregon State
The Beavers are back at Reser Stadium for a matchup with the UNLV Rebels...
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: UNLV vs Oregon State
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against UNLV...
UNLV vs Oregon State: The Edge Report
BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 7 vs UNLV
Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with UNLV? We've got you covered!
Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?
BeaversEdge runs through Oregon State's full visitor list ahead of the UNLV matchup...
With the Oregon State football team (4-3) preparing to face Cal (3-4) at California Memorial Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge looks at the odds for the contests via ESPNBet.
MORE: PFF Team Grades & Performers vs UNLV | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To UNLV | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Loss | WATCH: OSU Talks UNLV Loss
