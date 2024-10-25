Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Cal Expert

With the Oregon State football team (4-3) set to face Cal (3-4) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge catches up with our sister site GoldenBearReport to learn more about the Bears!

GoldenBearReport Publisher Matt Moreno: "There have been some common themes throughout the season, even in the wins, that have come to the forefront once the team moved into conference play. The issue as of late has been closing out games.

The Bears had fourth-quarter leads in three of the last four games but simply could not hang on until the end. It has become a bit of a theme for Justin Wilcox in his time in Berkeley and has often gone hand in hand with his record in one-possession games.

Cal has lost its four games this season by a combined nine points. The fourth quarter has been an issue for this team over the last month and is a big part of why the Bears are now under .500 entering Saturday."