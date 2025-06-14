2026 LB Jeremiah Brown Commits to Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has landed its sixth commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. On Saturday, a few weeks removed from an official visit to Corvallis, San Jacinto (CA) linebacker Jeremiah Brown announced his commitment to the program.

Brown is the second linebacker commitment of the cycle for the Beavers and the third defensive commitment joining linebacker Lance McGee and defensive end Adel Dorr. The Beavers did at one point hold a commitment from in-state defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf; however, the Lake Oswego native flipped his commitment earlier this week to West Virginia.

Brown previously was committed to San Diego State while also holding offers from Fresno State, San Jose State, and Utah State. The 6-foot-3 linebacker was set to visit San Diego State next week but announced his decommitment from the Aztecs earlier this week.