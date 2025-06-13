Oregon State Baseball Walks Off Louisville In College World Series Opener

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: CWS Staff Picks | Kai Wheaton Talks OV Experience | Beavers Have 3rd Best CWS Odds | WATCH: Beavers Preview CWS | Beavers Open CWS Friday | 3-2-1: Beavers Punch Omaha Ticket | WATCH: Beavs Talk Win

OMAHA, Neb. – Aiva Arquette scored from first on a Gavin Turley double to send Oregon State to a 4-3 win over Louisville Friday in front of 24,963 Friday night at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Arquette reached on a one-out single in the ninth, a frame forced after Louisville (40-23) scored a pair of runs in the top half of the inning. Turley the swung at the first pitch he saw from Cardinals’ reliever Jake Schweitzer, driving it down the left field line. The Louisville relay was just late as Arquette slid home with the game-winning run.

The RBI was the second of the night for Turley, who now has 28 for his postseason career, now the record by a Beaver. He surpassed Mitch Canham’s 26.

Dax Whitney started and held the Cardinals to three hits and an unearned run, striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings. He was followed by a trio of Eric Segura, Wyatt Queen and Kellan Oakes, who combined to hold Louisville to two runs – one earned – with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Turley grounded out to second in the fourth to drive in the Beavers’ first run of the game. Wilson Weber made it 2-0 in the inning when he singled in Arquette.

Louisville scored a solo run in the sixth but the Beavers added to the lead when Canon Reeder reached on an error in the bottom half of the inning.

Next Up

Oregon State squares off with Coastal Carolina Sunday at 4 p.m. PT (6 p.m. in Omaha). The game will air live on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Oregon State Notes

• The meeting was just the second all-time between the teams following an 11-4 win by the Beavers at the 2013 College World Series.

• Whitney upped his season tally to 120 strikeouts. That pushed him into sole possession of eighth for a single season at Oregon State.

• Whitney also has 31 strikeouts in 16 innings in NCAA postseason play. That’s just three shy of Jonah Nickerson’s 34 in 2006, which stands as the most in a single postseason by a Beaver pitcher. Nickerson accomplished those 34 in 36 2/3 innings.

• Whitney has scattered 11 hits and five walks in those 16 innings. He’s allowed just three earned runs for a 1.69 postseason earned run average.

• The Beavers improved to 39-7 when scoring first, including an 11-3 mark in neutral-site games.

• The win marked the team’s 48th of the year, equaling the most under Canham, previously set in 2022 when OSU went 48-18. The 48 wins are tied for the sixth-most in a single season at Oregon State.

• The win was Canham’s 224th at Oregon State.

• Turley extended his reached base streak to 57 games.